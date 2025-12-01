Monday Headlines: New health facility, DUI crackdown, Slick roads

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, Dec. 1

Billings officials weigh in on statewide mental health facility coming to Laurel

Billings mayor and representative share thoughts on state forensic mental health facility coming to Laurel

LAUREL - Montana officials announced that Laurel will host the state's new behavioral health facility, a decision that Billings Mayor Bill Cole says will impact both cities by potentially reducing jail overcrowding while bringing jobs to the area.

However, Cole raises concerns about competing for professional services and housing for released patients.

The facility is expected to take two to three years to open.

Hardin's police chief puts drunken drivers on notice, doubling arrests

Hardin's police chief puts drunken drivers on notice

HARDIN - Big Horn County is cracking down hard on impaired drivers. Hardin police say they have nearly doubled their DUI arrests in just one year, jumping from 28 to 42 cases.

The aggressive enforcement comes as officers report nearly two dozen arrests in just two months, including dangerous situations like drunk drivers with children in their cars and an impaired semi driver heading for the highway.

Billings tow truck drivers busy following winter storm

Billings tow truck drivers busy following winter storm

BILLINGS - The weekend's frigid temperatures and fresh snow kept tow truck drivers busy across Montana. Slick road conditions meant non-stop calls for companies like J-H Motors, where crews worked around the clock.

Tow truck driver Christian Kinnison says his team was prepared for the rush, understanding this storm is likely just the beginning of a busy winter season.

