Billings tow truck drivers busy following winter storm

BILLINGS — Tow truck drivers in Billings have been kept busy the last couple of days, following the first winter storm of the year.

That snowfall, which kicked off Friday, was followed by below freezing temperatures leading to some hazardous road conditions.

For towing companies like JH Motors Inc, it's created a busy weekend.

"It's been a menace for the most part," JH Motors driver Christian Kinnison said Sunday afternoon. "It's pretty crappy our for the most part."

Kinnison said their crew has been hard at work pretty much since the storm began.

"All of us were on the clock," Kinnison said. "Whether it was Thanksgiving day, the Friday after, it doesn't matter. We're 24/7."

Kinnison said that their team was prepared, planning ahead when the forecast started predicting snow.

"For us, we were very well prepared," Kinnison said. "We have a great team at JH Motors and thankfully, we had all of our trucks up and running and we've been running pretty much since."

Kinnison said that their team will remain ready, understanding that this storm is likely just the start.

“Whenever you’re calling a tow truck company you’re not calling them on your best day," Kinnison said. "You’re calling them because something happened, or you need a jump start, or you got in a wreck or you ran over a pole. It’s our job to make sure that goes a little easier and make your day a little bit better."