Monday Headlines: Mine death, Red Lodge fire, Balloons over Billings

Worker killed in underground incident at Stillwater Mine

COLUMBUS - A worker at the Stillwater Mine has died following an electrical incident that occurred underground early Saturday morning.

Stillwater Mine Vice President Heather McDowell tells MTN News the employee was performing routine maintenance on the east side of the mine when the incident happened. Operations were immediately shut down and the night shift was canceled.

The mine remains closed and will resume on a shift-by-shift basis as the investigation continues.

Efforts underway to contain Silver Run fire near Red Lodge

RED LODGE - Red Lodge Fire Rescue and the United States Forest Service are currently battling a wildfire near the West Fork area, close to the shooting range.

According to officials, the fire — identified on the Montana Fire Map as the Silver Run incident — was sparked before 7 p.m. Sunday night and burned roughly ten acres by about 8 p.m.

Fourth-generation balloon pilot helps light up Amend Park for candlestick glow

BILLINGS - A fourth-generation balloon pilot helped light up Amend Park for a candlestick glow event, a part of the Big Sky Balloon Rally.

Twenty-three-year-old Sami Elkins from Helena has been around hot air balloons her whole life.

“I'm super comfortable around balloons. Probably my first flight, I could just see through like the foot holds, so that's where you like get into the basket,” she said.

