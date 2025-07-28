Efforts underway to contain Silver Run fire near Red Lodge

RED LODGE- Red Lodge Fire Rescue and the United States Forest Service are currently battling a wildfire near the West Fork area, close to the shooting range.

According to officials, the fire — identified on the Montana Fire Map as the Silver Run incident — was sparked before 7 p.m. Sunday night and burned roughly ten acres by about 8 p.m.

Crews are using aerial resources and ground teams to contain the blaze, including dipping into a nearby pond to refill water supplies.

At this time, no buildings are threatened, and no evacuations have been issued. Officials are urging the public to avoid the area for their safety.

Smoke from the fire is visible from town as firefighters continue their efforts.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

