Monday Headlines: Iran war, Train incident, Park assault

Trump vows to continue Iran offensive

Iran fired missiles and drones targeting Israel and American military interests three days after the United States and Israel launched strikes killing Iran's Supreme Leader.

President Trump said combat operations will continue until all objectives are met. Iran's top security official said his country will not negotiate with the United States.

Witnesses recount 'scary' train-pedestrian accident near Laurel Road

BILLINGS - A person was struck and killed by a train Saturday afternoon near Laurel Road in Billings.

Witnesses said the incident happened around 3 p.m., forcing authorities to close that stretch of road for several hours.

Billings police have not yet released details on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

3 in custody as Billings police investigate assault

BILLINGS - Billings police are investigating an overnight robbery near Optimist Park.

Officers said a group attacked a 24-year-old man and stole his 2016 silver Dodge Dart.

Police later stopped a connected vehicle, arresting 18-year-olds Abigail Lawrence and Jeremiah Hathaway and a 14-year-old boy on robbery charges.

