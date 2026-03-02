Three in-custody as Billings Police investigate assault, stolen car near Optimist Park

BILLINGS — Billings police are investigating after a group of people attacked a man and stole his car at a South Billings park late Sunday night.

Officers say the incident occurred near Optimist Park at approximately 9:17 p.m. A 24-year-old man had arranged to meet someone at the location when a group confronted and assaulted him, pulling him from his vehicle.

One of the suspects then got into the man's car — a 2016 silver Dodge Dart — and drove away.

Officers located a vehicle connected to the robbery a short time later and conducted a stop. Inside, they found 18-year-old Abigail Lawrence, 18-year-old Jeremiah Hathaway, and a 14-year-old boy.

Lawrence and Hathaway were arrested and charged with robbery. The juvenile's status was not immediately released.

As of Monday morning, police are still searching for the stolen Dodge Dart. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Billings Police Department.