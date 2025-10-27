Monday Headlines: Guns and marijuana, Rescue Mission meals, Safety Netting

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, Oct. 27

Montanans weigh in on if marijuana users can legally possess firearms

BILLINGS - A new firearms case before the Supreme Court could impact regular marijuana users and their ability to own and use guns, with the Trump administration asking the high court to review the matter.

Some individuals have expressed concerns to MTN News that the measure would require medical marijuana users to disclose medical information to the government.

The justices will not likely begin hearing debates about the topic until next year, with the court maintaining a six to three conservative majority.

Billings nonprofit begins offering free weekend meals amid threat of SNAP benefits loss

BILLINGS - The Montana Rescue Mission in Billings has launched a new weekend meal service as SNAP benefits potentially face disruption in November due to the government shutdown.

The nonprofit began serving free hot dinners last Saturday and plans to continue the program indefinitely.

The program director says they expect to serve 170 to 200 people each weekend, with numbers likely increasing if SNAP benefits are disrupted.

Safety netting going down first and third baseline is complete at Dehler Park

BILLINGS - New safety netting is now installed at Dehler Park after foul balls injured fans in past seasons.

The $340,000 netting now lines both baselines to protect spectators.

The Billings Mustangs assistant general manager says fans can now enjoy the safest possible experience at Dehler Park.

Forecast Sunday evening Oct 26, 2025

