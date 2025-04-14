Monday Headlines: Billings kidnapping, MSU student visas revoked, Runners clean trails

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, April 14

Two children safe after kidnapping, stolen vehicle incident in Billings

BILLINGS - A car theft and kidnapping Sunday sent police and the community scrambling to locate two kids inside a stolen vehicle.

At about 9:30 a.m., the victim said his car was taken with a 2-year-old and 3-month-old baby inside.

Police located the vehicle in the 800 block of North 17th Street with the kids unharmed and still inside.

The suspect had fled on foot, but officers say thanks to video surveillance from Club Lux, they got a photo of the suspect.

Monty Reed, 19, was eventually arrested and taken to jail on possible charges of kidnapping and motor vehicle theft.

3 MSU international students have visas revoked

BOZEMAN - Three Montana State University international students have had their F-1 student visa status revoked.

That's according to MSU President Waded Cruzado.

The visas were revoked under the authority of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Officials say that no other details were provided due to federal laws and campus policies that protect student privacy.

Yellowstone Rim Runners clean up trash blown in from big box stores in Billings

BILLINGS - A dozen of the nearly 300 Yellowstone Rim Runners spent the afternoon cleaning up areas of the rims.

On Sunday, they worked on a trail near King Avenue West where garbage from stores like Home Depot, Home Goods, Best Buy, and PetSmart often collects.

Dave Coppock, the running club's president, says they can easily pick up around 120 gallons of trash.

FORECAST SUNDAY EVENING APR 13, 2025

