Two children safe after kidnapping, stolen vehicle incident in Billings

BILLINGS — Billings Police quickly located two young children after a frightening kidnapping and vehicle theft incident Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of 1st Avenue North around 9:40 a.m. after a man reported his vehicle had been stolen with his two children—ages two years and three months—still inside.

Police immediately launched a search, and within a short time, located the vehicle and both children unharmed in the 800 block of North 17th Street.

The suspect had fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.

Thanks to video surveillance provided by Club Lux, investigators were able to obtain a clear image of the suspect. Footage showed the man wearing an ankle monitor, which led officers to contact Pre-Trial Officer Friedel. That information helped police identify the suspect as 19-year-old Monty Reed.

Reed was later located and taken into custody. He was booked into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on charges including two counts of kidnapping, motor vehicle theft, and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Billings Police thanked their officers for the quick response, as well as Club Lux, Pre-Trial Officer Friedel, the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, and Montana Highway Patrol for their assistance in resolving the case.