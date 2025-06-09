Monday Headlines: City budget, Cemetery vandalism, Billings graduations

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, June 9

Billings City Council considers budget with no increase in property tax revenue

BILLINGS - The Billings City Council has completed its review of the proposed budget, which will have $2.3 million less than initially projected.

City leaders say the shortfall could impact Billings Parks and Recreation by about $500,000.

According to the city's finance director, before the legislature passed a new law affecting property taxes, the city anticipated a 4% increase in tax revenue, but that has now changed.

The proposal is scheduled for final budget adoption in August.

Red Lodge Cemetery tombstone faces vandalism third time in a row

RED LODGE - Caretakers of the Red Lodge Cemetery report that a tombstone was vandalized last week, marking the third time that particular grave has been destroyed.

Carbon County sheriff deputies believe the vandalism likely occurred either late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning last week. The tomb belongs to a mother who passed away in 2006.

Caretakers believe the crime was purposeful and targeted. A private investigator has taken on the case.

Billings high school senior overcomes grief, becomes first-gen student at Dartmouth

BILLINGS - This past weekend marked a milestone for more than 1,200 Billings students as they participated in graduation ceremonies at First Interstate Arena.

Seniors from Billings Senior High School, Billings West High School, and Billings Skyview High School received their diplomas throughout Saturday.

One of the students is bound for Dartmouth College. The decision to apply was as daunting as the coursework that brought her to the top of her class.

