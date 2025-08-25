Monday Headlines: ACT Safe, Rollover crash, Absarokee school

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, Aug. 25

Billings actors launch nonprofit to protect youth following abuse allegations against former theater director

BILLINGS — What began as troubling accusations against a longtime theater director has inspired a new nonprofit to step into the spotlight in Billings.

In May, an investigation revealed allegations of sexual misconduct against former Billings director Mace Archer.

Now, actors and community members behind "Act Safe" say the group is dedicating itself to implementing child safety policies and resources for theaters across the country.

Driver rescued after SUV rolls in collision with Yellowstone County patrol vehicle

BILLINGS - Fast action led to Billings firefighters rescuing a driver from a rolled SUV on Sunday after deputies say they collided with a Yellowstone County sheriff's patrol vehicle.

The crash happened on South 27th Street near 10th Avenue South.

The driver was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where their condition is still unknown.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the crash.

‘Save the Sandstone’: Group of Absarokee women working to preserve historic building

ABSAROKEE - A group of five women in Absarokee are working together in an effort they say focuses on saving the historic Sandstone School.

The Absarokee Elementary School Board voted to demolish the building, which is a nationally-registered historic site that opened in 1910 and closed in 2019.

The "Save the Sandstone" committee is hoping to turn the building into an education center.

In five years, they've raised about $400,000 from community donations and grants.

