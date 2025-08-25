Billings actors launch nonprofit to protect youth following abuse allegations against former theater director

BILLINGS — What began as troubling accusations against a longtime theater director has become a catalyst for change in Billings, as a group of local actors has launched a new nonprofit dedicated to protecting young performers.

In May, an investigation by the Arizona Republic revealed allegations of sexual misconduct against Mace Archer, a former Billings theater director who helped form Venture Theatre in the early 90s before departing in 2007. According to the report, Archer is now on leave from his position as a professor of theater at Mesa Community College in Arizona, where students alleged he encouraged inappropriate behavior in class, including forcing students to undress on stage and inappropriately touching them.

The revelations did not just impact current students at Mesa; they reopened old wounds in Billings, where former youth actors expressed that they had experienced similar conduct nearly two decades ago.

“Those of us here in Billings who went through Venture Theatre in the early 2000s were struck by how similar those allegations were to the sorts of things that we ourselves experienced 20 years ago," said Kate Restad, a Billings actress.

Courtesy Kate Restad acting as a child for the Venture Theater

Restad, who began acting with Venture at age fourteen, recalled “kissing lessons” and other inappropriate interactions with Archer that at the time were brushed off as normal.

Now, she is turning pain into progress, working to ensure the next generation does not have to endure the same behavior at the hands of predatory adults.

Restad and six other actors and community members recently founded ACT Safe, or Advocating for Children in Theater, a new nonprofit dedicated to implementing child-safety policies, trainings, and educational resources for theaters across the country.

“What we have found in having these conversations is it feels like shining light into a place of darkness, and with that light comes healing,” said Restad.

ACT Safe plans to work with community theaters to train staff on preventing grooming, harassment, and other misconduct. They also hope the policies will help give parents peace of mind when their children take the stage.

ACT Safe/Website ACT Safe Logo

“It's our dream that someday every time a parent goes to a community theater that they can see a poster in the window saying that theater is a member of the ACT Alliance," said Restad.

The group’s mission is not to condemn all theaters, as Restad said, many are already doing the right thing, but proper awareness could close the gaps that allow possible harm to happen.

"Many theaters around the country that are doing an incredible job of protecting their children and youth performers, but gaps exist that allow situations like this to occur if you do have a bad actor who comes in.”

In Arizona, The Arizona Republic's investigation revealed Archer allegedly instructed female students at the college to undress during a midterm while classmates watched. Despite written complaints beginning in February, Archer was allowed to teach the remainder of the semester.

He has not been criminally charged. Fort Peck Summer Theater in Montana cut ties with Archer, who was set to perform in several productions, earlier this summer after the allegations came to light.

When MTN reached out to Archer for comment, he responded by writing only, “You got it wrong.”

The report prompted the college to launch a Title IX investigation, but it also faces criticism for failing to act on student reports sooner. A protest against Archer is planned by Mesa students outside the campus's theater on Aug. 25.

"It's been heartbreaking what they have gone through and how hard they have worked to try to have their concerns addressed," said Restad. "That's a big part of why we started organizing around the issue here in Billings because we wanted to do everything we could to support them."

Restad’s own memories of Venture Theatre include similar patterns: inappropriate behavior from adults treated as routine, young actors forced into uncomfortable situations, and little to no oversight. Now, as a parent herself, the past has been difficult to process.

"I looked at these pictures of us from this period of time, and we look like children, and I personally can't fathom looking at a child and wanting to do anything other than protect them," said Restad.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Kate Restad, now 38, hopes ACT Safe will create important change and conversations.

Stories like hers are now being shared on a private Facebook group titled The Mace Archer Reckoning, which helped bring together those behind ACT Safe.

The nonprofit's mission has already resonated with parents in Billings. Among them is Jorden Gilfeather, whose son, 14-year-old Emmett, has been drawn to the stage since he was young.

"We came down to NOVA, and he walked in the door, and the director, Gary, went, 'Oh, here's our Tiny Tim,' and that was the end of it. We've been in the middle of it ever since,” said Gilfeather.

Her young daughter, Ainsley, has followed in her big brother's footsteps. The family said the theater has given them countless memories and allowed the children to grow as people.

Courtesy of Jorden Gilfeather Emmett Gilfeather acting as Stuart Little.

“We love seeing them, we love supporting them, and just seeing that confidence in them grow,” said Gilfeather. “It's one of those spaces where it doesn't matter what your background is, if you're a sports person, if you're a theater person, whatever, you're just welcome.”

Emmett and Restad first worked together in the 2023 production of "Straight On To Stardust” at the Yellowstone Repertory Theatre. Restad recalls wanting to ensure his safety at all times, something she did not always have during her time in Venture.

"When I was working with Emmett, it was the first time that I, as an adult actor, was working with a youth actor in an adult show, and so it was just really important to me to keep an eye on him and to make sure that he was being looked after," said Restad.

MTN News Restad and Gilfeather acting together in 2023.

While Gilfeather has always felt comfortable with her children participating in local productions, she knows not every parent has the same confidence. It is why ACT Safe's mission has resonated with her.

"People can drop their kids off at sports and come back. Theater should be the same thing,” said Gilfeather. “It shouldn't take something drastic and awful to happen to someone else for us to look at that change, that we should always be willing to hear ideas and willing to learn to find improvement, especially when it comes to our kids.”

Gilfeather praised NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, the successor to Venture, for already adopting policies that prioritize safety, such as the "Rule of Three," which requires three or more individuals to be present in rehearsal spaces at all times.

"I think that's huge because that's not only protecting yourself as an individual, but you're protecting the other people that you're with, too,” said Gilfeather.

It is a policy Restad would want to see more community theaters welcome. But for her, the introduction of ACT Safe is about putting systemic issues at the center stage, because despite her past experiences, Restad's passion for theater never dimmed.

"It's a good thing that you can stand up straight and speak loudly, and ensuring that they can have those formative experiences in a radically safe place in a place that preserves what is beautiful and what is sacred about the theater means the world to us," said Restad.

The story of misconduct does not begin or end with Archer. For Restad and others, he is one of many adults accused of abusing their positions of power in the arts. But she hopes that by elevating these voices, it will be the first step to ensure there's a brighter path for the next generation.

"It's 20 years too late. It should never have happened," said Restad. "But we're going to do everything that we can to ensure that it doesn't happen again.”

