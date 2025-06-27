Montana theater parts ways with actor facing sexual harassment allegations

A Montana theater company has severed its relationship with an actor who was set to star in upcoming productions after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced.

Mace Archer resigned from two roles he was contracted to perform with the Fort Peck Summer Theater through June after being approached about the allegations earlier this month.

The allegations stem from Mesa Community College in Arizona, where Archer works as a professor of theater.

Students in the class claim Archer encouraged female students to undress on stage while the rest of the class watched. One woman reportedly undressed entirely.

AZCentral reported: "Mesa Community College students raised concerns to administrators for months about theatre program director Mace Archer, saying he touched them inappropriately, flirted openly, and steered their performances into uncomfortable sensuality."

Fort Peck Summer Theater said in a news release: "We take such matters seriously and have taken immediate steps to address the situation. The actor has stepped down and both parties have reached a mutual understanding regarding the contract termination. The council has also initiated transparent communication with our cast and crew to ensure a supportive environment while making the necessary adjustments to the productions."

Archer has been employed by a number of colleges and universities in the past.

He is known for founding the Venture Theatre Company in Billings, which ran productions from the 1990s to 2007. The site now holds the Nova Center for Performing Arts.