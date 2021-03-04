MetraPark ratchets up cleaning for tournament season

BILLINGS — For the next two weeks, MetraPark in Billings will be hosting several basketball tournaments. Up to 1,000 people can come to each of these games, a total of 500 fans per team.

But if you are worried about a large crowd and COVID, Metra has your back and is working to keep fans safe with sanitization and crowd control.

MetraPark's director of marketing and sales, Ray Massie, explains.

“The arena is broken into two parts right down the middle. One team is on one side, one team is on the other side, this even goes all the way back into the lobby area. So when you approach the building, you will know which lobby you go in and then stay on your side,” Massie said Wednesday.

Teams and fans stay separated throughout the entire event, sit in staggered rows and all are encouraged to wear masks. At the end of the game, they are asked to leave quickly and exit on their side of the building. Once they are gone, a crew cleans the stands before other fans are allowed in for the next match.

Every day, it is rinse and repeat.

And what do they use to clean? Well, it’s actually pretty cool. Think of a Ghostbuster’s proton pack crossed with a t-shirt cannon that shoots a sanitizing spray.

“It's an EPA-approved chemical to clean the seats,” says Massie. “It is designed to fight COVID, and it's around 99.9% effective, and we shoot that with a mister.”

The seats dry quickly once sprayed and the whole cleaning process takes about 20 to 30 minutes. Massie also said that the public seems to really appreciate the precautions that the Metra is taking.

“Safety for the tournament is a slam dunk,” says Massie. “I think we have done a great job and the CMS cleaning crew is doing excellent work. All our staff has worked very, very hard to be able to put the tournament on this year.”

If you would like to attend one of these basketball games, it is worth noting that tickets are not being sold at the Metra Box Office. They are being distributed by the individual schools who have an allotment.