MetraPark in Billings rolls out new clear bag policy

BILLINGS - MetraPark is now implementing a clear bag policy in hopes of making the venue safer.

The policy comes on the heels of a stabbing at the venue in March of 2024.

MetraPark staff said the policy is not in direct relation to that crime, but is rather about meeting national safety and security standards.

“We are trying to get to industry standards with everything we do here at MetraPark, and obviously one of those things is safety and security,” said Cody Reitz, the marketing director at MetraPark.

First Interstate Arena will conduct a soft launch this month with full enforcement starting in February for all events.

Under the policy, drawstring bags, purses, backpacks, and fanny packs will no longer be allowed.

Clear bags that are 12 x 6 x 12 are still allowed as are small clutches and one-gallon clear freezer bags.

Diaper bags and medically necessary bags are still permitted but will be subject to search.

The decision comes after a 15-year-old boy stabbed an 18-year-old inside the arena during the Southern B Divisional basketball tournament in March 2024.

“In the world we live in today we want to make sure we are adhering to whatever those specs are and this is one of those industry standards we feel the need to institute and go along with to make sure all of our patrons are safe at our events,” Reitz said.

The arena will be handing out clear bags at the Harlem Globetrotters event on Feb. 6.

Coaches, athletes, and cheerleaders are still allowed to bring in duffle bags through the back of the arena.

RELATED: MetraPark beefing up security following stabbing at Class B basketball tourney