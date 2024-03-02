MetraPark beefing up security following stabbing at Class B basketball tourney

MetraPark is beefing up security for the Southern B boys basketball tournament following a Friday night stabbing.

Arena officials announced Saturday on social media that attendees for Saturday night's game should show up a little early for the enhanced security measures, which were not specified.

In addition, Metra officials outlined items that are not allowed:



Coolers/Ice Chests Or Outside Food or Drink Of Any Kind

Cans Or Bottles (Plastic Or Glass Containers)

Wallet Chains

Sharp Spiked Jewelry

Fireworks Or Pyro Of Any Kind

Aerosol Cans, Silly String

Weapons Of Any Kind Including Handcuffs, Utility Knives, Mace

Personal Security Pepper Spray

Backpacks Or Bags Exceeding 12”x6"

Inflatable Items/Beach Balls

Laser Pens, Glow Sticks, Candles

Pets (Service Animals Are Exempt)

On Friday night, Yellowstone County deputies responded to a report of a boy stabbing another boy. No ages were provided.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Sheriff Mike Linder.

The suspect was detained, and Linder said the two knew each other.

Crime scene tape was seen Friday night surrounding an area inside First Interstate Arena, where the games took place.

On Saturday, Lame Deer and Columbus are facing off in one loser out game, while Jefferson and Manhattan are playing in the other. The two winners will face off in the consolation game Saturday night.

Red Lodge will face Lodge Grass in the championship game.