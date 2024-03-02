Stabbing under investigation at Metra in Billings during basketball tournament

Yellowstone County deputies are investigating a stabbing at MetraPark Friday night during the Southern B divisional basketball tournament.

One male was stabbed around 7:30 p.m. during an altercation, according to the sheriff's office. It was not immediately clear Friday if the stabbing took place inside First Interstate Arena or outside.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and deputies have made no arrests but do not believe the public is in danger, according to the sheriff's office.

The victim and the assailant knew each other, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities were not sure of the severity of the injuries.

The Friday night games featured Lodge Grass versus Columbus, then Red Lodge versus Manhattan. Red Lodge and Lodge Grass both won and will face off Saturday in the championship game. The games were not interrupted.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to call the sheriff's office at 406-256-2929.