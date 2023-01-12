Man injured in house fire west of Billings

A homeowner was taken to a local hospital after he escaped his burning residence Thursday morning west of Billings, according to Laurel firefighters.

The fire at 545 Pike Court Dr. started in a garage, and the homeowner exited through a window and suffered minor injuries, Laurel Volunteer Fire Deputy Chief Travis Nagel told MTN News.

His brother took him to the hospital, a friend told MTN News at the scene.

Both Laurel and Billings fire departments responded to the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.