Man dies following crash near Forsyth

A man died two days after being injured Friday in a one-vehicle crash near Forsyth in Rosebud County.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 12 and Interstate 94, near the southwest end of Forsyth.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the 77-year-old driver of a Toyota pickup truck failed to slow down when entering a reduced speed zone, went across the bridge deck of I-94, crossed a cattle guard, and crashed into a cobblestone building on private property.

The driver - who was the only occupant of the truck - was taken to a hospital in Billings and died two days later. The man's name has not yet been released.

According to the patrol, the man was not wearing a seatbelt. The patrol report indicates alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash, but speed may have played a role.