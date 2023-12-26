Watch Now
Man dies following crash near Forsyth

1 person dead after Rosebud County crash
Posted at 10:03 AM, Dec 26, 2023
A man died two days after being injured Friday in a one-vehicle crash near Forsyth in Rosebud County.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 12 and Interstate 94, near the southwest end of Forsyth.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the 77-year-old driver of a Toyota pickup truck failed to slow down when entering a reduced speed zone, went across the bridge deck of I-94, crossed a cattle guard, and crashed into a cobblestone building on private property.

The driver - who was the only occupant of the truck - was taken to a hospital in Billings and died two days later. The man's name has not yet been released.

According to the patrol, the man was not wearing a seatbelt. The patrol report indicates alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash, but speed may have played a role.

