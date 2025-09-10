Man avoids prison for role in death of Kaysera Stops Pretty Places

HARDIN — A Big Horn County man was sentenced Tuesday in Big Horn County District Court for his role in the 2019 death of Kaysera Stops Pretty Places, who was found dead in a Hardin backyard.

Natosi Summers pleaded no contest to felony criminal endangerment in March 2025. According to one of Stops Pretty Places' friends, Isabella Old Elk, Summers was sentenced to three years probation and is now out of jail.

MTN did not have immediate access to Summers' charging documents and has been unable to verify the sentencing.

On Aug. 29, 2019, Stops Pretty Places was found dead in a Hardin backyard. Her death was ruled as suspicious, and the cause of death was marked undetermined.

No homicide charges have been filed in connection with her death. Summers and two other females were allegedly with Stops Pretty Places the night she went missing on Aug. 24, 2019.

The death of Stops Pretty Places, a member of the Crow tribe raised suspicion at a time when multiple women on reservations were reported missing or murdered, with little progress on their cases. In 2021, former Big Horn County Attorney Jay Harris issued a report highlighting delays in the investigation, which have frustrated family members who have demanded accountability.