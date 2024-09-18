'Lovely lady': Retirement community mourns loss of Billings woman after fatal crash

BILLINGS — Shirley Rogers, 78, lived at the Holiday Aspen View retirement community, and on Friday, Sept. 13, her 54-year-old son Shane Rogers picked her up, something employees of the retirement community said was usual for the mother-son-duo. But Shirley never returned to Aspen View, because around 7 p.m.,their vehicle was struck by a fleeing suspect, and both were killed.

MTN News

Although she had only livied at Aspen View for three months, Shirley Rogers made friends with many, including resident Neeltje McNulty.

MTN News

“She was lively, and positive and wonderful,” McNulty said on Tuesday. "She had just gotten out of the hospital and was looking to get her strength back. And so, we invited her to exercise and so she came to exercise class.”

The driver of the vehicle that struck the Rogerses, Ricky Buckhanan, was arrested and charged with eight felonies, including vehicular homicide, for his alleged role in the crash. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and remains in Yellowstone County jail on $1 million bond.

Employees of Aspen View told MTN News Shane Rogers would try to visit his mom daily. They also said Shirley would play the piano for residents when they would be heading to the dining room, or she would play later on in the evening.

MTN News

"Shirley was our piano player," McNulty said.

McNulty said when the retirement community residents learned of the crash taking Shane and Shirley's lives, it was a shock to everyone.

“I mean, we're used to people going in the ambulance and all that, but not when you're vital and out with your son, and suddenly. So, everybody sort of can't believe it,” she said. “She was a lovely lady. And we will absolutely miss her.”