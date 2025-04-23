BILLINGS - Losing a pet can be one of the most painful experiences a person faces. For many, a pet is more than an animal, they’re family.

In fact, 84 percent of pet owners consider their pets part of the family, making the grief that follows their loss incredibly profound.

Watch:

Losing a pet brings deep grief, but a Billings vet clinic offers healing

At Billings Animal Family Hospital, that kind of grief is deeply understood, not just by the clients but by the veterinary team as well.

Mandi Smith still remembers how Scooter came into her life.

MTN News

“I got her when she was about a year old,” she said. “Out of the Thrifty Nickel.”

She adopted Scooter during a particularly hard time in her life.

“I got her at a time when I was really struggling and going through some really dark times,” she said.

Now, she keeps Scooter close, carrying her ashes in a necklace.

“It was the purest unconditional love I feel like I’ve ever felt,” she said. “I have grieved her as hard as I have grieved losing a human.”

That kind of sorrow is not uncommon at the clinic.

“His liver and kidneys are failing,” said Mercedes Barrans, who is currently preparing to say goodbye to her beloved pit bull, Bubba.

“I am trying to prepare myself for that time,” Barrans said. “I think it’s really important to accept those feelings and let them come out.”

Dr. Edie Best of Billings Animal Family Hospital says those emotions are valid and necessary.

Dr. Edie Best

“We rarely see people with that raw of emotion,” Best said. “Just say what you need to say, cry if you need to. We are here for you.”

MTN News

Best has walked this road herself after the loss of Zoe, a dog who had suffered from dementia, and now as she manages a cancer diagnoses and treatment for her senior heeler, Marty.

“I noticed her lymph nodes were enlarged, and I was like, well, poop, this is really happening,” Best said.

Her advice to other pet owners: Keep your pet’s dignity in mind.

Dr. Sarah Bruggeman, who also recently lost her longtime family dog Maximus, agrees.

Dr. Sarah Bruggeman

“This is something we are able to do, to help them pass with love and dignity,” Bruggeman said.

Both veterinarians emphasize the importance of recognizing grief as a real and valid experience.

“Take the time you need and don’t feel bad about it,” Best said.

