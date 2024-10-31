'Looking forward to the rush:' Billings convenience stores prep for Montana Millionaire ticket sale

BILLINGS — Local convenience stores are prepping for what they know will be a busy Friday morning, as the Montana Millionaire tickets become available at 5:30 a.m.

The statewide lottery has 500,000 tickets up for grabs this year with four million-dollar prizes and thousands of chances at smaller prizes.

Tickets are expected to sell out quickly. Last year, the 380,000 tickets sold out in about five hours.

One of the three million-dollar tickets was bought in the Billings Heights at Town and Country Supply on Hilltop Road. Store manager Tammi Pritchett said they're gearing up for what should be a busy morning.

"It's exciting," Pritchett said Thursday morning. "We have people lined up. I open the doors at 5:30 and people are just ecstatic to buy their winning tickets here."

Pritchett said it's usually crowded on any given year and now that her store is considered lucky, it'll likely be even more packed.

"When it gets to be between six or seven, then you get the lines going really good all the way to the back end of the store," Pritchett said. "We've had people come in and say, 'Hey, we're coming here this year.'"

Pritchett said she already planned on bringing in extra, experienced help to keep the customers moving through the line.

"We brought in a girl from last year that was here, and she knows how to run the lotto," Pritchett said. "So it should be fast and get done smoothly."

Town and Country Supply isn't the only Billings store that's seen some good fortune. McFiny's on 17th Street West has sold the winning ticket on two separate occasions.

McFiny's store clerk Tegan Almendinger said they're bracing for the crowd arriving as soon as they open their doors Friday morning.

"I'm looking forward to the rush because it'll make things a little more exciting," Almendinger said. "We're expecting a long line of people and for it to be very fast-paced."

And there's plenty to be excited about this year. On top of the four $1 million prizes, there's a $250,000 prize, as well as 2,300 prizes for $500 and 4,500 prizes for $100.

"I think it's good for the state of Montana to have something like that, so we can have our own lottery," Pritchett said.

Excitement aside, it's important to make sure you follow the rules if you plan to test your luck. You must be present when your ticket is printed. Last year, several stores got in trouble for printing the tickets ahead of time, in an attempt to beat the rush.

The owner of the McFiny's store said he's had customers come in the past few days looking to give him cash so they could reserve their tickets. That is also not allowed.

So, do your best to be patient, as stores are gearing up for their busiest day of the year.

"My plan is to just work as fast as I can while still doing it accurately," Almendinger said.