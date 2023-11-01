SOLD OUT: Montana Millionaire tickets gone in five hours

Tickets for Montana Millionaire went on sale at 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday and all 380,000 were sold by 10:30 a.m., just five hours later.

Last year there were 280,000 tickets, and they sold out within 29 hours.

This year there are three $1 million grand prizes.

There will be two Early Bird prizes this year, one for $25,000 drawn on Friday, Nov. 24, and one for $100,000 drawn on Friday, Dec. 15.

There will be a total of 4,100 “instant win” tickets worth either $100 or $500 each.

The grand prize drawing for the three $1 million prizes will be on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Montana Lottery director Scott Sales said that public feedback was a big factor in determining how to proceed this year: “Montanans sent a clear message: They love Montana Millionaire and want every opportunity to play. An incremental change wouldn’t be enough, so we’ve gone all in with the biggest increase to the number of tickets we’ve ever done, plus another $1 million grand prize.”

Last year’s two grand prize tickets were sold in Great Falls and Butte.

Due to a change in legislation, the Montana Lottery is no longer allowed to release names of Montana Millionaire winners unless they have given consent.

