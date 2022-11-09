Lonnie Bell, Billings radio legend, dies at 98

Legendary Billings radio broadcaster Lonnie Bell died Tuesday night at the age of 98.

The announcement was made on Bell's radio station Facebook page, Lonnie Bell's Classic Country, which aired Sunday mornings on KGHL.

"We have lost a legend. Lonnie Bell passed away Tuesday evening, November 8, 2022 at the age of 98. So much can be said about Lonnie, and will be shared in the coming days and weeks. For now, please share in our prayers of comfort for Marty and all the family," the program wrote on Facebook.

Bell is a member of both the Country Radio DJ Hall of Fame and the Montana Broadcasters Hall of Fame.