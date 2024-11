Long lines stretched outside MetraPark Tuesday as voters waited for hours to vote in person on Election Day.

One voter told MTN News Tuesday afternoon he had waited five hours in line.

The wait started in the morning before polls opened at 7 a.m., when lines stretched out of First Interstate Arena.

Early reports indicated that one of the larger lines was for people waiting for same-day registrations.

Reports of long lines emerged elsewhere in Montana, including in Great Falls and Missoula.

