Long lines in Billings form as Montana Millionaire lottery launches Saturday

Montana Millionaire lottery tickets went on sale Saturday morning, drawing long lines of hopeful players across the state seeking their chance at one of five $1 million prizes.

By the time MTN arrived at the Conoco gas station on the corner of 24th Street West and Lewis Avenue in Billings, about 30 people were lined up, ready for tickets to become available. Some shoppers began lining up by 4:30 a.m.

Similar scenes played out at convenience stores across the city as Montanans rushed to purchase the $20 tickets. After about six hours, all 620,000 tickets were sold out across the state.

Many buyers purchased multiple tickets, hoping to increase their odds of winning, such as Julie Sedahl.

MTN News Julie Sedahl purchasing Montana Millionaire tickets

"I'm buying 30, some for me, my husband, and my friend," she said Saturday morning.

The lottery features five $1 million grand prizes, one $250,000 prize, and several $500 and $100 instant-win tickets. Grand prize winners will be announced on December 26.

Malissa Raasakka, another Montana Millionaire shopper, explained why she was excited for the annual tradition.

"It's just once a year, and it's just for Montanans. And then you know, you come and you have a chance to win, and it's exciting to watch everybody get up and take a chance," she said.

MTN News Malissa Raasakka purchasing Montana Millionaire tickets

