Montana Millionaire lottery tickets go on sale Saturday morning with five prizes for a million dollars

BILLINGS — Montana Millionaire lottery tickets will go on sale Saturday at 5:30 a.m., offering players five chances to win $1 million prizes on December 26.

This year's game has increased the number of available tickets to 620,000, but all are still expected to sell out within just a few hours. The high demand has retailers across the state preparing for long lines and eager customers.

Beartooth Harley Davidson in Billings, which sold one of the winning tickets last year, plans to open earlier than usual to accommodate the expected crowd. The dealership is likely to be considered a lucky spot by some players.

"I anticipate if we get many more people, we're going to end up with a line out the door just like everywhere else. The problem with that is if you have a line out the door, everyone might not get a ticket. So, that's my fear," said Barry Usher, Owner and President of Beartooth Harley Davidson.

The game is open to both Montana residents and non-residents. In addition to the five $1 million prizes, the lottery will award thousands of prizes worth $500 and $100, plus a $250,000 drawing on December 1.

Tickets cost $20 each.

Win or lose, all sales benefit the Montana Lottery STEM Scholarship.