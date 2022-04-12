Lockwood Schools cancel Tuesday classes due to snow

LOCKWOOD — Classes at Lockwood School will be canceled on Tuesday due to a snow storm expected overnight, according to a media release from Superintendent Tobin Novasio.

"While we can't be sure this storm will directly hit us, we want to use discretion to keep all of our students safe based on anticipated visibility issues in the morning. We also want parents to be aware of our decision this evening and not put them in the situation of trying to make alternate plans in the morning," Novasio wrote.

In addition, the Boys and Girls Club will be closed on Tuesday and all student activities are canceled. However, the evening school board meeting will still take place.

An updated schedule for A.C.T testing for high school students will be released on Wednesday.

Classes are scheduled to resume as normal on Wednesday, Novasio wrote.

