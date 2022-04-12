School canceled in Billings Tuesday for weather

Billings public schools has canceled classes Tuesday because of expected severe snowstorms.

Superintendent Greg Upham announced the closure Monday, adding that classes are expected to resume Wednesday. Check the district website for additional updates.

Vist the Q2 Weather page for the latest.

Here's the full email from Upham:

After consulting with the local weather service, Billings Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. The forecast is severe weather with heavy snowfall accompanied by strong winds, causing extreme-to-no-travel conditions with limited visibility. Due to the strength of the storm, they are listing this as "unique" and one that occurs only periodically.

We are planning on resuming normal school operations on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, with the holiday break beginning Thursday, April 14, 2022. Any additional updates will be available on the district website.

