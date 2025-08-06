Lockwood mourns passing of beloved teacher

LOCKWOOD - The Lockwood community is mourning the loss of one of their most beloved teachers this week.

Longtime music and choir teacher Quentin "Q" Staton lost his battle with cancer after being rediagnosed with it a second time earlier this year.

Staton's battle with head, neck, and throat cancer lasted nearly 3 years in total, including his first bout, and kept him in and out of the classroom. His students say his presence was never truly gone despite his absences.

Staton taught at Lockwood School for 16 years, leaving a lasting impact on the community.

"He exemplified kindness, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to our students and staff," Lockwood School Superintendent Don Christman said.

