Local Billings firework stand deals with increased firework costs

BILLINGS — The Fourth of July holiday is just around the corner and firework prices have shot up this year, but that hasn’t stopped purchases to celebrate and one Billings firework stand has not yet passed all of those price increases to their customers

General Mortars Fireworks has been in business in Billings for 30 years and owner Eric Fisher knew the price increase was inevitable.

“It didn’t really surprise me i mean the technology in the fireworks as they are now is so much more from when we started that, i mean these things are all made by hand and that does come with a cost,” Fisher said Thursday.

Materials, labor, the price increase of gas and getting the fireworks to the United States have all lead to an increased cost of fireworks this year. However, Yellowstone County residents purchasing their fireworks this year may be in luck.

“We purchased a lot of stuff last year that we were able to offer this year, so we are offering those at last year’s prices,” said Fisher.

Due to last years stage II fire restrictions, which banned the general public's use of fireworks, the demand of fireworks in 2021 was not as high as usual. While General Mortars did have to purchases some new fireworks this year, they held onto many from last year and didn’t increase all of the prices.

“This one actually has really decent prices, like what I'm currently holding, these were like $3.75. So almost a dollar a piece which is actually pretty good for Roman candles,” said Jase Paul Sunday.

Paul was out purchasing fireworks for the upcoming holiday. According to the American Pyrotechnics Association that represents the consumer fireworks industry, overall costs are up 35% this year.

“I can’t buy as many this year, which is a little disappointing,” said Paul.

Fisher anticipated this year would good year for sales, but said you never know what can happen.

“That’s one of the things about a business like this, you have to be prepared for a bad year because it could be financially devastating,” Fisher said.