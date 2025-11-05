Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Live results: 2025 municipal election in Yellowstone County

yellowstone county vote generic.jpg
MTN News
Yellowstone County polling
yellowstone county vote generic.jpg
Posted

Voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to choose key local leaders in Billings and Laurel.

Polls close at 8 p.m. Here's the live returns as they come in:

Four candidates are vying to replace outgoing Billings Mayor Bill Cole: City Council members Jennifer Owen and Mike Boyett, businessman Mike Nelson and newcomer Amanda Housler.

In addition, voters will choose in five Billings City Council races.

Ward 1: Mark Nicholson and David Redmon
Ward 2: Earnest Hammer, Denis Pitman and Kassi Strong
Ward 3: Amy Aguirre and TJ Rogers
Ward 4: Andrew Lindley and Daniel Tidswell
Ward 5: Tony O'Donnell and Patrick Olp

In Laurel, Mayor Dave Waggoner is running for re-election against political newcomer Heidi Sparks. The city has one contested City Council race in ward 1, where Larry McPhail is facing Sara Naylor.

See previous Q2 coverage here:
Mike Nelson touts business, development experience in bid for Billings mayor
Jennifer Owen focuses on families, transparency in bid for Billings mayor
Mike Boyett highlights lifetime of service in run for Billings mayor
Amanda Housler brings youthful energy to race for Billings mayor

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader