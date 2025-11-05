Live results: 2025 municipal election in Yellowstone County

Voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to choose key local leaders in Billings and Laurel.
Polls close at 8 p.m. Here's the live returns as they come in:
Four candidates are vying to replace outgoing Billings Mayor Bill Cole: City Council members Jennifer Owen and Mike Boyett, businessman Mike Nelson and newcomer Amanda Housler.
In addition, voters will choose in five Billings City Council races.
Ward 1: Mark Nicholson and David Redmon
Ward 2: Earnest Hammer, Denis Pitman and Kassi Strong
Ward 3: Amy Aguirre and TJ Rogers
Ward 4: Andrew Lindley and Daniel Tidswell
Ward 5: Tony O'Donnell and Patrick Olp
In Laurel, Mayor Dave Waggoner is running for re-election against political newcomer Heidi Sparks. The city has one contested City Council race in ward 1, where Larry McPhail is facing Sara Naylor.
