Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Legacy of Love: Remembering Dave Evans

dave.png
Courtesy/Q2 News
Dave Evans
dave.png
Posted at 6:57 AM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 09:05:22-04

BILLINGS - Dave Evans made wishes come true.

Evans was a former law enforcement officer in Yellowstone County and a leading proponent of the Montana Hope Project, a non-profit dedicated to granting the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses.

Evans died recently after a brief battle with cancer. He is remembered as a kind and generous man who had a special place in his heart for all children.

Dianne Parker shares this report on his legacy of love:

Legacy of Love: Remembering Dave Evans

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Get your FREE Q2 Streaming App