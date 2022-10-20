Legacy of Love: Remembering Dave Evans

BILLINGS - Dave Evans made wishes come true.

Evans was a former law enforcement officer in Yellowstone County and a leading proponent of the Montana Hope Project, a non-profit dedicated to granting the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses.

Evans died recently after a brief battle with cancer. He is remembered as a kind and generous man who had a special place in his heart for all children.

Dianne Parker shares this report on his legacy of love: