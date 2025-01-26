Laurel woman shares how Big Brothers Big Sisters impacted her family, following program's closure

BILLINGS — Both adults and children in Yellowstone County are grieving the loss of Big Brothers Big Sisters, after the program announced its Yellowstone County branch would be closing indefinitely on Friday.

After over 50 years of service, Big Brothers Big Sisters will be closing its doors due to rising costs and fallen funding opportunities.

The loss of the beloved mentorship program comes as a shock to many community members involved with the non-profit organization.

"Every child just needs someone who is their person, their mentor, their friend, that sort of partner who sees them and values them," said Billings City Council member, Jennifer Owen.

According to Owen, the City Council has been working on strategies to keep at risk youth in the community safe, Big Brothers Big Sisters being an effective program.

She told MTN Saturday she regrets to see it go.

"This closure of the organization is a huge loss to the community... I think that when we don't have a strong infrastructure around our kids, and that means parents and schools, and volunteers, then we end up having kids who are at risk of being engaged in juvenile delinquency," she said.

Owen hopes other programs will help keep youth busy and safe during their free time to prevent crime, similar to the work of Big Brothers Big Sisters.

She said for volunteers who will be losing mentorship opportunities to look into CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, to continue that support.

But one Laurel family is taking the loss of the program harder than most.

"It brought tears, because the program has been a huge part of our lives and the community... and so to have the program go away was just heartbreaking," said mother of six, Jessy Sorkaness.

Four out of Sorkaness' six children have been involved in Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Besides getting her kids involved in healthy activities and mentorship, the program is also one of the reasons her son, John Bratton, is still alive.

"Our son suffers from a lot of anxiety and depression. My husband works out of town, so it's just me. And, my son has tried to commit suicide a couple times," Sorkaness told MTN Saturday.

Bratton started as a "Little Brother" in kindergarten and continued through the eighth grade.

He is now 15, and still has a great relationship with his "Big Brother," Dwyane.

"I enjoyed, it was being able to get outside more, 'cuz my mom would work a lot... It kind of encouraged me to go to school, and stuff," Bratton said.

Sorkaness said Bratton's eight years involved in the program kept her child safe, promoted healthy physical and mental activities, and provided an external role-model outside of the family.

"To have a program snatched from our children and our youth, it's devastating, because we need more of that. We need more support for our children," Sorkaness said.

She is concerned about children currently enrolled in the program, and hopes the community can find ways to support them, by providing mentorship opportunities throughout the transition.

"(Big Brothers Big Sisters) thank you for everything. I really hope that the community will find something to help our youth, because we need it now more than ever, with mental illness. The children are crying out just to be loved," she said.

MTN asked Sorkaness if she would like to say anything to teens that are experiencing the same mental health struggles that her son, Bratton, has also experienced.

"Just keep reaching out. Keep talking. Know you're not alone, and know that there are people out there that really want to support you, and be that wall of support," she said.