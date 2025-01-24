Big Brothers Big Sisters ending operations in Yellowstone County

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Yellowstone County announced Friday it is halting operations in the area.

In a news release, officials for the nonprofit cited struggles to pay for operations as reasons for the closure, noting that costs have risen in recent years as opportunities for grants and other funding have fallen.

Remaining assets of Big Brothers Big Sisters Yellowstone County will be donated to other youth-supporting groups in the area, according to the news release.

Big Brothers Big Sisters has operated in Yellowstone County for 50 years, providing mentors for youths in need, known as "Littles".

Here's the full release:

BILLINGS, MONT., Jan. 24, 2025 — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Yellowstone County today announced its decision to close its operations, effective immediately, due to growing financial challenges that prevent the organization from continuing to serve the community.

For more than 50 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Yellowstone County has proudly supported one-to-one mentoring relationships throughout the community and in local schools to help young people achieve their full potential. Like other nonprofit organizations across Montana, however, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Yellowstone County has struggled to meet its operating costs in recent years as opportunities for government and private grants have diminished, and other fundraising activities have not kept pace with the growing disparity between resources and needs.

The board of directors carefully considered all important factors and concluded both that the organization’s operations were no longer sustainable and that closing the doors was the best course of action. To the Littles currently matched in our programs, and the student-leaders who have made our school-based program such a success, we are so sorry we fell short.

Upon dissolution, all remaining assets will be carefully distributed to other local youth supporting organizations in Yellowstone County.

We are enormously grateful to all the volunteers, staff, community partners, program participants, and generous supporters who have invested their time, energy, and financial resources over the past half-century. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Yellowstone County encourages community members to continue volunteering their time as mentors for young people and building relationships that ignite the power and promises of youth.