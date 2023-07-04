Laurel volunteers gearing up for big fireworks show

LAUREL — Laurel residents and fireworks show volunteers are busy on Monday putting the final touches on their preparation for the Fourth of July celebration.

For the last 17 years, Sharon Luke has spent her July 3 gearing up for a big party at her home because it's in the perfect location for viewing, right across the street from the football field. She hasn't missed a year of celebrating, even after her husband, who loved the Fourth, died two years ago.

“We barbecue out here and just tons of people show up because they like to listen and like to see,” Luke said. “I didn’t want to have it because of too many memories, and then my landlord goes, ‘Well, he’d be disappointed. Have your party.’ And I did, and I’m glad I did.”

Just across Wyoming Avenue at Thompson Park, volunteers were hard at work making sure the planning that has been happening for the last year was ready for the big fireworks show.

“Well, I usually start July 5. We clean up and I start thinking about next year,” said the Laurel Fire Department fireworks chairman Kent Kulesa. “I’ve loved the Fourth of July since I was a little kid and now, I get to shoot fireworks. I like blowing stuff up so that’s a good thing.”

Kulesa and his crew of volunteers will blow up about 13,000 fireworks this year, which Kulesa estimated to cost about $70,000. The show is paid for by donations from the Laurel community members and businesses.

“The guys down here and the dedication they give to Laurel, I’m just happy to be part of it,” said Mark Cloud, who has been volunteering for 15 years. “It’s what Laurel's all about is the Fourth of July.”