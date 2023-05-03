Laurel elementary school bond passes, while high school bond failing

Laurel voters approved a $57 million elementary school bond aimed at replacing aging schools but failed a $31 million high school that sought to expand athletics and career technical education.

The elementary school bond was winning with almost 55 percent of the vote Tuesday night, with a tally of 1,731 for and 1,429 against.

The high school bond was losing 1,642-1,513, or 52 percent voting no.

All results are unofficial.

The elementary bond would pay for a new sports field, an addition and renovation at West Elementary School and a new 3rd-5th elementary school.

The $31 million high school bond would pay for career technical education additions, athletic expansion and for relocation of the administrative department.

Related: Laurel residents voting on $88 million worth of school bonds