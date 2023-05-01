Laurel residents voting on $88 million 2 school bonds

Ballots are due on Tuesday for school elections, including in Laurel, where voters will decide on two bond issues totaling $88 million for the Laurel Public Schools.

The $57 million elementary bond would pay for a new sports field, an addition and renovation at West Elementary School and a new 3rd-5th elementary school.

The $31 million high school bond would pay for career technical education additions, athletic expansion and for relocation of the administrative department.

For a $200,000 home, it would add $25.90 per month or $309.62 per year for 20 years.

More information is available on a website about the bond.