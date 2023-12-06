Laurel Chamber of Commerce not decorating downtown for Christmas this year

LAUREL — For over 40 years, the Laurel Chamber of Commerce has decorated the downtown light poles for Christmas, but, for numerous reasons, that won't be happening this year.

“We ordered some new decorations those still aren’t here,” Cami Story, the executive director of the chamber, said on Tuesday. “The old decorations not being usable and the poles not being able to hold up the old decorations anymore.”

Q2 News

The chamber had hoped to decorate this year, but after the new snowflakes that were ordered in March never arrived, the group decided against using the old decorations. The chamber is also choosing to not hang the decorations on the light poles this year after they were damaged by a large truck catching the power lines and pulling them down.

“We don’t want to put something up that’s old and then we’re in trouble and somebody gets hurt, something falls on somebody,” said the president of the chamber, Karen Black.

Downtown Laurel businesses are doing their part to decorate, but Black wants to remind everyone there's more to the town, and the season, than the lights.

“You know goodwill, supporting our local businesses here. That’s a lot more important than lights,” Black said.

While the chamber didn't share with MTN News what Christmas decorations are in store for 2024, it said in a Facebook post that it will be "AWESOME".

Doug and Paula Poehls have lived in Laurel for 45 years and are looking forward to next year's decorations.

"They promised it would be back up next year,” Paula Poehls said. “I don’t remember a Christmas without the decorations on the poles.”

One thing that won't change this year: The holiday decorations at Fireman's Park on Main Street remain, placed by Laurel volunteer firefighters.