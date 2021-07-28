Laurel business owner donates air conditioning to Billings animal shelter struggling to keep homeless pets cool

BILLINGS- At the Help for Homeless animal shelter in Billings, things are cooling off, even in the extreme heat after a generous donation from Patriot Heating and Cooling, based in Laurel.

Back in June, Ashley Burling told MTN News the shelter staff and volunteers were trying everything they could to keep the animals inside comfortable when temperatures reached over 100 degrees for consecutive days.

With the donations of fans and some creative work with sprinklers outside, they managed to do what they could to keep the animals cool.

But Burling says, once the story ran, their phones started ringing off the hook and donations started pouring in.

“We’re very blessed to have the community,” she said.

That’s because, in addition to all the outpouring of support from the community, Jason Linday, the owner of Patriot Heating and Cooling, stepped up in a major way with the donation of air conditioning units.

“I walked in there and I mean it was probably 95 close to 100,” he said.

That’s when he knew for sure, he had to help.

“And with all these kittens and puppies, so it's something I felt inside my heart that I had to take care of,” he said.

Ashley said this big donation, complete with the units and the install came as a huge surprise to the shelter.

She recalls when Linday called in with the special offer.

“There's this guy from this heating and cooling place that's going to come put an AC in,” she said. “And I said okay great, where do we get the AC? and she said no no no, he's going to give us the AC and he's going to put it in,” she recalled.

And Linday says the donation’s not done.

“I also have one more system to put in. So, we’re going to be putting it in the back corner, for the older dogs,” he said.

Now when it's 100 degrees outside, it’s a cool 77 inside the shelter.

“100% better,” said Burling. The animals feel better, they're more active, they were struggling in the heat.”

She says, all thanks to the kind heart of a 'patriot', just looking to do some good in a community when it's really needed most.

“It’s just something I felt inside my heart that I had to take care of,” said Linday. “ I got into this business to help people out.”

