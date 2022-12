SHERIDAN, Wyo. - The KTVQ translator serving the Sheridan, Wyo. viewing area was back in service on Saturday.

Here's a note from Q2's Chief Engineer Mark Huller:

KTVQ is back on the air in Sheridan. If you have not done a channel scan since we went off, it should come right back on. If you did try a channel scan, you will need to do another to get us to come back in.

Thank you for watching KTVQ!

Mark Huller Good morning from Bosin Rock site.





