KTVQ translator down in Sheridan, Wyo. viewing area

It has been a trying time for the KTVQ translator in Sheridan, Wyo.

In 2019, KTVQ purchased and installed a new translator for Sheridan at our site located at the Bosin Rock communication site up Red Grade Road. Recently, that translator developed a high error rate and would not produce full power.

That problem has not been determined, and the translator has been sent back to the manufacturer for analysis.

Q2 put the former translator back on the air so the new translator could be removed. But then, on Thursday, Dec. 1, that translator went off the air, we assumed because of a storm.

When it could not be reset, a KTVQ tech went to the site and determined it was overdriving and would need to also be removed for further analysis. This is complicated by the manufacturer of this translator being out of business.

We apologize for this inconvenience. We do not have an estimate of when KTVQ will be back on the air in the Sheridan area but will send an update as we get more information.