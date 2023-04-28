Keeping the memory alive: Winnett team trains for Montana Women's Run

WINNETT — At the school track in Winnett, you’ll find a team of women training for the Montana Women’s Run. That team is called Dash for Tash, and with every step they take, they are keeping a memory alive.

That memory is of Tasha Keith, a Winnett woman who died at the age of 35 in a car crash.

“Tasha participated every year in the women’s run. She always enjoyed the women's run and she was active outside,” says Tara Murnion, Keith’s sister and founder of team Dash for Tash.

Murnion created Dash for Tash in 2010, one year after her sister died and left three young kids behind. Every year since, on Mother’s Day weekend, you can find Keith’s mother, her daughter Anna, her sister Tara and some 30 total runners in Winnett, remotely “Dashing for Tash” in the Montana Women’s Run.

“Most are from this community. Some come from Grass Range, and we always have a really good turnout,” says Murnion.

It’s a turnout complete with donuts, flowers and, most importantly, memories of a mother who took her young daughter to the Women’s Run every year.

“Anna doesn’t remember a lot because she was young when Tasha passed. She was 6 years old. I think talking about the memories, seeing pictures helps her know her mom better,” says Murnion.

Murnion says Keith was a mom who would have wanted to pass on her love for the outdoors and an active lifestyle, fitting the mission of the Montana Women’s Run, which launched 42 years ago to promote health and fitness among women.

“It's very important to me because I loved my sister. She was everything to me,” says Murnion.

Registration for the Montana Women’s Run is open prior to race day, which is Saturday, May 13. For more information and to register, click here.