Jeep'n for a Reason: Jeeps cruise around Billings for fundraising event

BILLINGS — On Sunday, over 60 Jeeps drove the streets of Billings for the first annual Jeep'n for a Reason parade.

All proceeds from tickets purchased to join the parade will go to Tumbleweed, a non-profit organization that supports runaway, vulnerable and homeless youth.

Q2 News

“Everywhere you go Jeep owners are doing the Jeep wave. And they’re all just so friendly and everyone wants to talk about their Jeeps,” said the event organizer Terra Pierce.

Pierce first thought of a Jeep parade last year but didn't know what organization to donate the money to. Someone recommended Tumbleweed to her and she loved the idea, so just last month she started planning for the event.

Q2 News Terra Pierce, event organizer

“So, I went down to Tumbleweed and I talked to Georgia, and she was like, "Oh my gosh! I drive a Jeep and I love this,” Pierce said.

Georgia Cady is the executive director at Tumbleweed. She said she was very grateful for the event Pierce put on.

“A lot of times when we talk about homelessness and food insecurity, it’s kind of a sad subject, but this is a super happy day with people coming out to support Tumbleweed,” Cady said. “This is a way you can do something on your Sunday that’s fun for you and helping out the community.”

Q2 News

The parade started in the Billings Heights. The Jeep owners drove down Main Street, turned right onto Airport Road, drove down Zimmerman Trail, and eventually made their way to The Den Sports Bar where there was a barbecue.

Pierce, who owns The Den, estimated the event raised around $5,000, and she is already looking forward to planning the next Jeep parade.

“We hope next year it’ll be even bigger,” Pierce said.