'It's therapy': Rez Dog Rescue holds puppy yoga class in Billings

BILLINGS — The yoga class held at Bark Park in Billings started peacefully, with around 50 participants, but then 20 puppies were released into the class and it became a cute and chaotic course.

The nonprofit, Rez Dog Rescue, held the yoga class as a fun way to raise some money.

“It’s therapy. It really is,” said Kristin, a volunteer with the nonprofit who asked to only be referred by her first name. “It’s just a way to get people out to know, to learn about us, to socialize the puppies... and of course, fundraiser. Just a good way to make a couple extra bucks.”

Rez Dog Rescue helps stray dogs on reservations in south-central Montana. They spay and neuter dogs and puppies, leave food out for strays and rescue litters of puppies, injured or pregnant dogs.

The organization is run by a small group of volunteers and does not have a designated shelter space, but instead a foster home-based rescue system. They are always looking for more volunteers to foster because Kristin said when they are out of space, they cannot take in more dogs and puppies.

While Kristin spoke with MTN News, she held a one-eyed puppy named Wink.

“This is Wink. He’s one of the ones we brought in in the last couple of litters and he had, his eye was bulging out so we had to remove it,” Kristin said.

Wink is doing great and was recently adopted, but as the weather warms up, Kristin said there will be more litters to rescue and any amount of support they could get, whether it's food, puppy pads, newspapers or monetary donations, would be greatly appreciated.

The rescue always has about 50 dogs in total and the ones available for adoption can be seen on their website.