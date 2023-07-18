'It's really that critical': Nationwide blood shortage, Billings center calls for donations

BILLINGS — An emergency blood shortage has hit the nation, with blood supplies down more than 25% since May, and the Vitalant Blood Donation center in Billings is asking for help.

According to the company, around 62% of the United States population is eligible to donate, but only 3% of the population does.

“We don’t say emergency shortage unless it’s really that critical of a situation,” said Vitalant communications manager Tori Robbins. “We strive to have four days on hand of each blood type and we have seen some of the blood types, including the most critical ones O-positive and O-negative, dip below two days on hand.”

The summer months typically tend to see a decrease in donations due to vacations and fewer blood drives being held.

“We always see a drop. It just is not bouncing back like we hoped it would and need it to,” Robbins said.

Q2 News

Shane Gibbs is a Yellowstone County Sheriff's Deputy, a volunteer firefighter in Shepherd and an EMT. He has been regularly donating blood since 2019.

“I just wanted to figure out what my blood type was and then I found out that I had O-positive blood,” Gibbs said. “With knowing the trauma stuff, and knowing people can use blood for cancer and stuff, is kind of why I started becoming a regular donor.”

In the next two weeks, there are over 800 appointments available for donation in Montana.

Q2 News

“If you knew somebody was struggling, or maybe choking or something like that, you would definitely help. So, pretty please understand that what is on the other side of your blood donation is somebody that gets to spend more time with their friends, family, and their coworkers because of the kindness of taking about an hour out of your day to truly save their life,” Robbins said.

Montana's Biggest Blood Drive will be coming to Billings on August 2 at the First Interstate Great West Center from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on August 3 at the same location from 11:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Donors will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win prizes.