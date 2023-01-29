'It's pretty bad': Winter weather in Montana delays travel for many

BILLINGS — Winter weather in Billings caused delays in travel for some on Saturday—and for Sherry Brester-Cole, it meant possibly missing a big life event.

“My mom and I are trying to get up to Sidney to see my daughter," Brester-Cole said on Saturday. "(She's at) the state speech tournament. It’s her senior year, so we're hoping to make it up to see her."

Brester-Cole traveled from Deer Lodge to Billings to catch a flight with her mother, who lives in Billings, at Billings-Logan International Airport (BIL). Her daughter is currently in Sidney, competing in the Montana Class A State Tournament for speech.

But according to Brester-Cole, their plans were being delayed due to the weather.

"They just kept sending emails delaying (our flight). But once we got here they said it was probably going to be canceled," Brester-Cole said. "I wish they said it before we came up here. But they said the headquarters just keep delaying it.”

Several flights were delayed in both arrival and departure times today at BIL due to the weather. According to FlightView, three departing flights from Billings were canceled on Saturday.

Brester-Cole feared their flight would be ultimately canceled—and they would miss the end of the tournament.

"It’s her senior year. (We're) hoping to make it up to see her," Brester-Cole said. "Especially my mom, she’s 83 years old."

According to Brester-Cole, her mother had never seen her daughter compete before, so this meant a lot.

“I’m feeling sad," Brester-Cole said.

Across the state, travelers also had difficulties getting around.

Montana Highway Patrol incident map Road incidents in Montana 1/28 5 pm

Here in Billings, some reported the weather was impacting drive times.

Brandon Alden explained he had some trouble driving to the Billings YMCA on Saturday to work out.

“I got stuck twice on my way here just trying to work out,” Alden said on Saturday. "We were sliding around pretty bad."

Regardless, Alden said he was still having a good day.

“I'm in a good mood," Alden said. "The snow always makes me happy.”

And he still made it to the gym—which hopefully means other travelers, like Sherry Brester-Cole, will make it to their final destination.

“The flight’s delayed to 1:16, the finals are at 4. So if it goes, we’ll have time to get there," Brester-Cole said. "But they’re not very optimistic over at the desk."