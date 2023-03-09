'Invaluable project': Billings elementary student group creates own newscasts

BILLINGS — Ten Boulder Elementary fifth grade students work in the Boulder Student News team to create news "episodes" involving various school topics.

They meet in Wendy Carlin's classroom every Wednesday to discuss story ideas and send their teacher videos they have shot using iPads as cameras.

Carlin brought the student news group to Boulder Elementary when she transferred from another school that did it.

“It’s been just an invaluable project over all these years,” she said. “They learn skills doing Boulder Student news that they wouldn’t learn in our regular studies every day.”

This week, the students have been working on interviews about student plans for the upcoming spring break. They're also welcome to check out an iPad if they're going to a community event.

Many of the students shared their favorite parts of being in the group, which included meeting new people, going different places, editing, filming and keeping people informed.