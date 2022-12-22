'I'm used to it': Cold weather in Billings doesn't stop local residents from daily tasks

Even in extremely cold temperatures, some Billings residents are still finding themselves outside.

Joe Bryce is a Billings resident who was seen shoveling the sidewalk in front of his house Thursday morning.

“Well, obviously we’ve got to get the sidewalks cleared because you know the city ordinance says that you need to clear your sidewalk within 24 hours after the storm," Bryce said. "So I’m out here doing it with this shovel because my snow blower wouldn’t start.”

The extreme cold, he said, was the reason the snow blower wouldn't go.

But Bryce isn't alone—others were spotted walking through the city and running daily errands.

Matthew Hicks was spotted walking on North 30th Street Thursday morning.

"I'm heading to work," Hicks explained. "(Walking) and the bus are how I get to work."

And in downtown Billings, coffee shops were a hot spot.

Bralynn Steppe is a barista at Rock Creek Coffee Roasters at 124 N. Broadway Ave. and said on Thursday while customers were trickling in, the shop had much less business than normal.

“We have seen quite a few people, not as much as usual because it’s so cold. People are staying home," Steppe said. "But there’s still a lot of people coming in to get their coffee. We have a bunch of regulars who still tough the cold to come get their coffee."

And surprisingly, customers are still ordering iced drinks.

“We do have an abundance of hot drinks, but some people do stick to their cold drinks even though it’s really cold outside,” Steppe said.

Whether residents are shoveling their driveways or getting a hot (or cold) coffee, they're proving the cold doesn't stop Montanans.